Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $18,745.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00023895 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.