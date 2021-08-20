Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $8.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,457.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,489.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.