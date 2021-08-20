Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 20.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 254.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded down $8.59 on Friday, reaching $1,457.52. 14,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,590. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,489.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.