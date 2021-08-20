Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

SQ traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.03.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.