Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.03. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

