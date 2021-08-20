Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $211,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $136.76. 1,984,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

