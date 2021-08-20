Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Magnite worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at $22,518,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 49.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 29.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. 2,827,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $80,835.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 327,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

