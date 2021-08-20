Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.16.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 455,076 shares of company stock valued at $178,021,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.35. 3,528,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,936. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

