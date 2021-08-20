Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

