Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,750 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

