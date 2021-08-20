Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,750 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.62. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

