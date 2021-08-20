Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,659 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $40.15. 726,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

