Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.50. 106,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $472.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

