Beaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,634.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00819584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

