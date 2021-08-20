Beaxy Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $2,555.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00865165 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106354 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

