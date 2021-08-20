BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $275.44

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $275.44, but opened at $268.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $268.97, with a volume of 1,190 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,899,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,314,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

