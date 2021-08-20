Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.30

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.30 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 58.04 ($0.76). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 64,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Benchmark in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Benchmark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £395.51 million and a PE ratio of -21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.30.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.