Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Hits $1.28 on Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $104,934.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00842282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 15,486,164 coins and its circulating supply is 7,524,287 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

