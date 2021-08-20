Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 3,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,499. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

