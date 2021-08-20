Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZLPSF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on zooplus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock.

zooplus stock remained flat at $$459.02 during midday trading on Friday. zooplus has a twelve month low of $158.45 and a twelve month high of $462.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.95.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

