Berenberg Bank Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $66.49 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

