BetProtocol (BEPRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00048867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002132 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars.

