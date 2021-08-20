BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Up 7.8%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.27. 18,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,043,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 114.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

