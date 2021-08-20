Bezant (BZNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $887.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 98% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $887.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 155.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00830981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

