Bezant Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $56.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00109689 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

