BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Short Interest Update

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,142,000. Invst LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

