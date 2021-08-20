BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.58

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

