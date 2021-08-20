BidiPass Price Up 37.8% This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $317,472.61 and approximately $36.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00833183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

