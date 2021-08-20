BidiPass Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,711.91 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $267,711.91 and approximately $60.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

