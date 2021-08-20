BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Reaches $15.73 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $39.97 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00150055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.78 or 0.99867100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00906619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00711641 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

