BiFi Trading Up 352.1% This Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. BiFi has a market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiFi has traded up 352.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00321986 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

