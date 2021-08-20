Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:BIG opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.07. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.