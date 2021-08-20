Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €28.98 ($34.09). Bilfinger shares last traded at €28.82 ($33.91), with a volume of 69,469 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GBF. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is €25.81.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

