Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $68.29. 74,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,083,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

