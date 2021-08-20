Binance Coin Price Reaches $453.11 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $453.11 or 0.00925687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $76.18 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
