Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $272.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

