Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,193 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.9% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,101,000 after buying an additional 1,367,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,687,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.