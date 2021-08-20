Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.24. 2,216,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

