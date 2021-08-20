Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.