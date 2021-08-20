Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $228.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

