Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $128,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 289,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,066. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

