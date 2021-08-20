Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

