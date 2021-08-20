Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.79 on Friday, hitting $680.26. 14,739,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.