Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $14.68 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

TIP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.75. 2,197,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

