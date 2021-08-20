Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.