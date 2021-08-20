Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Facebook by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,530,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,537,369 shares of company stock valued at $880,289,206. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

