Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $458.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.