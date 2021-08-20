Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

