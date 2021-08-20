Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 5,519 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,943,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

