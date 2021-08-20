Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 6,757 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $67,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,961,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

